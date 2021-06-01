Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.75

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 27182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.18.

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

