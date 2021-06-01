Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,838. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETR stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.63. 807,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,098. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

