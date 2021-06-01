Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Safehold worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Safehold by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,002,328.91. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $672,939.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 42,332 shares of company stock worth $2,999,899 and sold 84,233 shares worth $6,383,029. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $70.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.22. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.51 and a 1 year high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Safehold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.