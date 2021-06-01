Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,163 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MC stock opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.99. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $596,980.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 6,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $371,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,265 shares of company stock valued at $24,994,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

