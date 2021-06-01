Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Shutterstock worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 628.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 153.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 197.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

SSTK opened at $90.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.53. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

In other Shutterstock news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $1,224,596.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,726.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $6,028,702.75. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,327,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,007,460.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,026 shares of company stock valued at $16,893,434. 46.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

