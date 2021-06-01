Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,121 Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.02% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ROUS opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $40.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.81.

