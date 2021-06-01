EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Lowered to Hold at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded EnWave from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get EnWave alerts:

NWVCF opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. EnWave has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.47.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.