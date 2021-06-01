Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPOKY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $24.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

