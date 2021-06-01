Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the April 29th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EQXWF opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.84.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

