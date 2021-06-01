Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Superior Plus Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPB. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.43.

SPB opened at C$15.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.46. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$9.21 and a 52-week high of C$15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. The stock has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.87.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$743.50 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.87%.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$453,612.76. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$200,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$402,965.25.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

