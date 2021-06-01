Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) were up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $9.03. Approximately 229,014 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,592,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETRN shares. Barclays lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.27.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

