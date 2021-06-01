Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Equity Residential by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 273,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after buying an additional 28,062 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,592,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 16.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of EQR stock opened at $77.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $77.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $254,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,259. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.