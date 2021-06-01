Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 36.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERIE stock opened at $201.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.87. Erie Indemnity has a 52 week low of $172.16 and a 52 week high of $266.77.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $630.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.30 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.035 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

