Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EBKDY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of EBKDY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 20,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,637. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 4.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

