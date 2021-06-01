Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Hits New 12-Month High at $300.99

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $300.99 and last traded at $300.79, with a volume of 6842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.29.

Several research firms have commented on ESS. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.79.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 545.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

