Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Hits $0.0698 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 111.3% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $1,257.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for $0.0698 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 85,122,018.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00146935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00082426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00020719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.59 or 0.01011635 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.53 or 0.09786947 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.