Ethverse (ETHV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,474.00

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 36.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $489,870.47 and $2,474.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 45.2% lower against the dollar. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00124463 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002579 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.76 or 0.00781764 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 coins and its circulating supply is 10,884,370 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

