Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Etsy by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Etsy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Etsy by 71.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Etsy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total value of $4,879,052.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $164.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.55. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.82 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. Research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.87.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

