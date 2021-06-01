Everest Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Everest has a market cap of $37.05 million and approximately $445,139.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everest has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Everest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00061549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00295624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00188928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.74 or 0.00990707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00031355 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

