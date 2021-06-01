Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Short Interest Up 40.6% in May

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 937,500 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the April 29th total of 666,800 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 283,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

RE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,591,000 after buying an additional 105,975 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,802,000 after purchasing an additional 152,267 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,332,000 after purchasing an additional 81,967 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,276,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,565,000 after purchasing an additional 75,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,513. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $192.09 and a 12-month high of $281.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.40 and its 200 day moving average is $244.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 25.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.