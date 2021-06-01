Evermay Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,786 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4,551.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 76,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 152,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $57.42. 121,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,902,132. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $263.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.