Evermay Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.4% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,446,000 after buying an additional 3,446,388 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 99,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.2% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 274,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.67. 195,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,194,402. The company has a market capitalization of $216.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

