Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,704,000 after purchasing an additional 973,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,820,000 after buying an additional 1,260,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,482,000 after buying an additional 85,934 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $135.14. 125,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,599,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $330.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.13. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $113.76 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

