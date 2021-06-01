Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $18.83 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $422.87. The company had a trading volume of 75,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,119. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $417.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $296.49 and a one year high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.