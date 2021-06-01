Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.99

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.99 and traded as high as C$15.47. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$15.40, with a volume of 5,425 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$92.78 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.54%.

In related news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$226,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 261,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,954,690.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

