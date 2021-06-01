Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.27

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and traded as low as $0.80. Evofem Biosciences shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 19,868,463 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $88.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.29.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

