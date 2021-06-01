F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $165.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $191.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $185.43 on Tuesday. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.21 and its 200 day moving average is $189.34.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.08, for a total value of $322,290.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $54,293.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,313 shares of company stock worth $3,691,687. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

