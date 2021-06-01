F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $165.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $191.00.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.93.
Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $185.43 on Tuesday. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.21 and its 200 day moving average is $189.34.
In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.08, for a total value of $322,290.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $54,293.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,313 shares of company stock worth $3,691,687. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
