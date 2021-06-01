FairGame (FAIR) Price Tops $0.0042

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 1st. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. FairGame has a market cap of $4.01 million and $1.75 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002530 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006986 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00124845 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.