Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 241.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Medpace by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 35,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $167.06 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.80 and a one year high of $196.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $5,836,545.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,453,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,542,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,410 shares of company stock valued at $26,313,942. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.