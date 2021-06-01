Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 25.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,798 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 64,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 27,232 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,294,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Internet of Things ETF stock opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.17. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64.

