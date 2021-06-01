Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 21,143 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 62.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,143 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,079,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. 40.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRWG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.64 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.41. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

