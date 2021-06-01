Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 269 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

FV stock opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $47.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.