Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 269 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

FV stock opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $47.06.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.