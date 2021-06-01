Financial Analysis: Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) vs. Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT)

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) and Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Velodyne Lidar and Reelcause, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velodyne Lidar 1 3 6 0 2.50 Reelcause 0 0 0 0 N/A

Velodyne Lidar presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 122.80%. Given Velodyne Lidar’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Velodyne Lidar is more favorable than Reelcause.

Profitability

This table compares Velodyne Lidar and Reelcause’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velodyne Lidar N/A -62.00% -45.35% Reelcause N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Velodyne Lidar and Reelcause’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velodyne Lidar $95.36 million 19.62 -$149.86 million ($0.93) -10.38 Reelcause N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Reelcause has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Velodyne Lidar.

Risk & Volatility

Velodyne Lidar has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reelcause has a beta of 3.43, indicating that its stock price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Velodyne Lidar shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Velodyne Lidar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Velodyne Lidar beats Reelcause on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions. The company also provides Vella software solution to any vehicle that utilizes a Velarray lidar. Its lidar-based smart vision solutions are also used in non-automotive applications, such as autonomous mobile robots, unmanned aerial vehicles, last-mile delivery, precision agriculture, advanced security systems, and smart city initiatives. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Reelcause Company Profile

Reelcause, Inc., a social media company, operates as a reward-based and crowdfunding platform in the United States. It offers its services in various categories, such as action and adventure, activity, animals, animation, art, auditions, bloopers and pranks, business and finance, children, choreography, classic, climate and weather, clubs and academics, comedy, competition, concert, conference, contest, crafts, culture, dance, design, documentary, drama, education, environmental, fantasy, farming, fashion, film, fitness, food, foreign, free speech, games, global relations, health services, history, home video, horror, humanitarian project, ideas and innovation, improvisation, independent, interests, international relations, leadership, life stories, live stream, martial arts, MDG support, military, movements, music, music video, musical, our planet, outdoors, party, people, personal matters, pets, photography, plants and nature, poetry, previews and reviews, project, rehearsal, research and development resources, resources, romance, science, SCI-FI, short film, show, skit, space and beyond, speech/presentation, sports, studies and surveys, talent, talks and debates, technology, theater, thriller, tourism, trade, transportation, TV, Vlogs (and journals), water and oceans, Webisodes, weird stuff, western, workshopÂ-training, world peace, youth, and uncategorized videos. The company was formerly known as China Green Energy Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Reelcause, Inc. in December 2014. Reelcause, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

