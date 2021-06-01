Financial Survey: Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) & Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Upstart and Oportun Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $233.42 million 48.83 $5.98 million N/A N/A Oportun Financial $583.70 million 0.91 -$45.08 million ($1.08) -17.67

Upstart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oportun Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart N/A N/A N/A Oportun Financial -5.17% -5.86% -1.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Upstart and Oportun Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 0 4 4 0 2.50 Oportun Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Upstart presently has a consensus price target of $98.38, indicating a potential downside of 33.63%. Oportun Financial has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.53%. Given Oportun Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Upstart.

Summary

Upstart beats Oportun Financial on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

