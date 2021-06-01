Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Short Interest Update

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the April 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.

FTGFF stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. Firan Technology Group has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.48.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits (Circuits) and FTG Aerospace (Aerospace). The company provides printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

