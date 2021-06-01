First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on June 18th

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

First Financial Northwest has raised its dividend by 48.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Financial Northwest has a payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial Northwest to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $228,982.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,037.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Financial Northwest stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of First Financial Northwest worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

FFNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

