First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHN opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $19.44.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

In other First Horizon news, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,499,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,193,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,868,698.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,057,573.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 476,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,358.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

