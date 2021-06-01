Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $411.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will announce sales of $411.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $411.00 million and the highest is $411.62 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $313.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOCS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.49. 1,147,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,312. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $56.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 403.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $14,051,314.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 27,077 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,715,000 after buying an additional 55,683 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

