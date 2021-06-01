Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) & Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Financial Analysis

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) and Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Foresight Autonomous and Citrix Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foresight Autonomous 0 0 2 0 3.00 Citrix Systems 1 2 4 1 2.63

Foresight Autonomous presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 203.03%. Citrix Systems has a consensus target price of $166.22, indicating a potential upside of 44.59%. Given Foresight Autonomous’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Foresight Autonomous is more favorable than Citrix Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Foresight Autonomous and Citrix Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foresight Autonomous N/A N/A -$15.38 million N/A N/A Citrix Systems $3.24 billion 4.41 $504.45 million $4.17 27.57

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Foresight Autonomous.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of Foresight Autonomous shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Citrix Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Citrix Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Foresight Autonomous and Citrix Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foresight Autonomous N/A -42.98% -39.35% Citrix Systems 13.11% 547.90% 8.94%

Risk & Volatility

Foresight Autonomous has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citrix Systems has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citrix Systems beats Foresight Autonomous on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry. It develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. The company offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net Protect, a cellular-based V2X solution that provides real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, scooter drivers, etc. by using smartphones. It has a strategic cooperation agreement with FLIR Systems, Inc. to develop, market, and distribute QuadSight vision system. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps. It also provides networking products comprising Citrix ADC, an application delivery controller and load balancing solution for web, traditional and cloud-native applications; and Citrix SD-WAN, a WAN Edge solution that delivers flexible, automated, secure connectivity and performance for the workspace. In addition, the company offers customer services, hardware maintenance, consulting, and product training and certification services. The company serves healthcare, financial services, technology, manufacturing, consumer, and government agencies. It markets and licenses its products through resellers, distributors, systems integrators, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Citrix Systems, Inc. in March 2009. Citrix Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

