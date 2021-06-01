Forsta AP Fonden Buys 21,300 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 211,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $18,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 796,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,233,000 after purchasing an additional 196,832 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 479,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,283,000 after acquiring an additional 174,350 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 23,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in Micron Technology by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 55,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

MU traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.96. 405,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,268,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.08.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

