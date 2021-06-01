Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Shopify were worth $21,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 101.2% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,531,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP traded up $20.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,263.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,347. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $702.02 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,165.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,163.53. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

