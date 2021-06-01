Forsta AP Fonden Has $27.62 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $27,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,876,735,000 after buying an additional 876,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,439,277,000 after buying an additional 179,412 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.11. 224,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,278,313. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.84. The firm has a market cap of $151.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

