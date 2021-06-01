Forsta AP Fonden Has $33.01 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 590.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $470.61. 33,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $457.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.91 and a twelve month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

