Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.9% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $65,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after acquiring an additional 81,789 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 238,148 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.35.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $410.01. The stock had a trading volume of 60,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $403.25 and its 200-day moving average is $360.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The company has a market cap of $386.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

