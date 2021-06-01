Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,635,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 276.6% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $1,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,465,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

