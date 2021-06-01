Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.6% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $140,753,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,068 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.82. 68,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,435,223. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $52.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.