Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,858 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 150.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco boosted its position in American Tower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.80. The stock had a trading volume of 17,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,324. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.38. The company has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.77%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

