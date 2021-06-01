Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 10,450 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,450 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after purchasing an additional 876,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,277,000 after purchasing an additional 179,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.72. The stock had a trading volume of 141,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,278,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.56 and its 200 day moving average is $142.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.