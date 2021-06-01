Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,766,401 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,284 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.37% of Fossil Group worth $23,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $709,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,496 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fossil Group stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.89.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

