Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Given “Add” Rating at Numis Securities

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by Numis Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 76 ($0.99) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.39% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON FOXT traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 61.10 ($0.80). The company had a trading volume of 1,528,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,532. The stock has a market cap of £198.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.10. Foxtons Group has a 12 month low of GBX 31.90 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 75.80 ($0.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 61.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 57.31.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

